Nazara Tech IPO gets huge response

The initial public offering of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies has been subscribed 175.46 times on Friday, the last day of subscription. The IPO of Suryoday Small Finance Bank received bids for 2.37 times.

The ₹583-crore IPO of Nazara Tech has received bids for 51.25 crore shares against 29.20 lakh shares on offer as all category of investors poured in money.

The portion for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 103.77 times, non institutional investors 389.89 times and retail individual investors (RIIs) 75.29 times. Even the employee portion of the gaming company received bids for 7.55 times.

The IPO, which came out with a price range of ₹1,100-1,101 a share, had mopped up over ₹261 crore from anchor investors.

The entire issue was an offer-for-sale by IIFL Special Opportunities Fund, Mitter Infotech, Good Game Investment Trust, Seedfund 2 International and Azimuth Investments Ltd and other investors. There will not be any fresh issue offering by the company.

Nazara Technologies is a diversified gaming and sports media platform with presence in India and across emerging and developed global markets such as Africa and North America. It offers interactive gaming, eSports and gamified early learning ecosystems including World Cricket Championship and CarromClash in mobile games, Kiddopia in gamified early learning, Nodwin and Sportskeeda in eSports and eSports media, and Halaplay and Qunami in skill-based, fantasy and trivia games.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank

The ₹581-crore IPO of Suryoday Small Finance Bank has been subscribed by 2.37 times. While QIB portion got 2.18 times, RIIs and NIIs have bid in for 1.31 times and 3.09 times.

The price band of the offer was ₹303-305 a share. The issue comprised a fresh issue of up to 81.5 lakh equity shares and an OFS of up to 1.09 crore equity shares.