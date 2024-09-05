Nazara Technologies, India’s leading listed gaming and esports company, announced two major initiatives today. The company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Telangana to establish an AI Center of Excellence (CoE) focused on gaming and digital entertainment. This partnership aims to position Telangana as a global hub for AI innovation and Nazara as a leader in AI-driven gaming.

The shares of Nazara Technologies Limited were trading at ₹945.10, down by ₹1.15 or 0.12 per cent on the NSE today at 2.45 pm.

Nazara also revealed the gameplay trailer for “FAU-G: Domination,” a new mobile shooter game developed by Mumbai-based Dot9 Games. The game, published by Nazara Publishing, is now open for pre-registration on Android devices. As part of this launch, Nazara will donate ₹25,00,000 to the Bharat Ke Veer Trust, supporting families of India’s Armed Forces Martyrs.

The AI CoE will focus on research and development in areas such as gaming, interactive media, and gamified learning, leveraging technologies like AI, VR/AR, blockchain, and Web 3.0. Meanwhile, “FAU-G: Domination” is positioned as a response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for world-class games from India. NIBE Limited, a leading Indian defence manufacturer, is serving as the Defence Subject Matter Expert for the game.

These initiatives underscore Nazara’s efforts to expand its presence in the Indian gaming market while contributing to technological advancements and social causes.