State-owned NBCC (India) Ltd shares saw a decline of 5.7 per cent in today’s trading session on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock closed on tuesday at ₹96.70 after opening at ₹101.05 and it reached a high of ₹101.65 and a low of ₹96.05. On monday, the stock closed at ₹102.55.

Despite the dip in share price, NBCC has been actively securing new contracts. NBCC has announced that it secured multiple interiors and fit-out work orders valued at approximately ₹127.50 crore at the World Trade Centre in Nauroji Nagar, New Delhi.

NBCC also announced a ₹41 crore order from the Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare Department, Government of Odisha. The contract covers several development projects, including upgrading the Dhansuli Ashram School in Jaipatna, Kalahandi to a high school for ₹15 crore, and upgrading the Government (SSD) High School in Dhamanpur, Kalahandi to a Higher Secondary School (Arts Stream) at ₹22 crore. Another part of the contract involves constructing a hostel at Bijay Kumar Academy, Government High School in Soharia, Bograi, Balasore for ₹4 crore.

Its wholly owned subsidiary, HSCC (India) Limited, has been awarded work orders worth ₹1,322.48 crore from the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Government of India.

The scope of these contracts includes the construction of additional infrastructure at ESIC’s medical facilities. Specifically, this involves expanding the bed capacity at the ESIC Medical College and Hospital in Faridabad by 500 beds, increasing the total to 1,150 beds. The project is valued at ₹642.69 crore. Additionally, a 500-bed ESIC hospital will be constructed in Manesar, Gurugram, Haryana at a cost of ₹679.79 crore.