NBCC Share Price Today Live, NBCC India Stocks Today Live Updates October 7, 2024: NBCC share price in focus. The stock gained over 3% in early trade on Monday. NBCC India recently secured two work orders (from Small Industrial Development Bank of India (SIDBI) and the Office of Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles) worth ₹47.04 crore.
