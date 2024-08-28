NBCC India Stocks, NBCC Share Price Today Live Updates August 28, 2024: Shares of NBCC (India) Ltd gained over 7% in early trade on Wednesday. The company had announced that its board will consider a proposal for the issue of bonus shares at its meeting on August 31, 2024.
