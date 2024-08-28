NBCC India Stocks, NBCC Share Price Today Live Updates August 28, 2024: Shares of NBCC (India) Ltd gained over 7% in early trade on Wednesday. The company had announced that its board will consider a proposal for the issue of bonus shares at its meeting on August 31, 2024.

  • August 28, 2024 10:09

    NBCC stock in focus: NBCC features among stocks that will see action today

    The board of NBCC (India) will meet on August 31, 2024, to consider a proposal for bonus shares.

    KS Badri Narayanan writes
  • August 28, 2024 10:06

    NBCC share price live updates today: NBCC (India) gains 7%

    NBCC shares gained 7.05% on the NSE, trading at ₹190.16 as at 9.40 am.

