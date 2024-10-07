NBCC Share Price, NBCC India Stocks Updates October 7, 2024: NBCC share price in focus. The stock gained over 3% in early trade on Monday. NBCC India recently secured two work orders (from Small Industrial Development Bank of India (SIDBI) and the Office of Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles) worth ₹47.04 crore.
- October 07, 2024 15:45
NBCC share price closing figures: Shares close nearly 3% higher
NBCC shares closed 2.87% higher at ₹115.90 on the NSE.
On the BSE, the stock closed 2.75% higher at ₹115.85
- October 07, 2024 15:06
NBCC share price today: Shares climb 3%
The stock of NBCC India gained 3.09% on the NSE to trade at ₹116.15 as at 3.04 pm.
- October 07, 2024 13:07
NBCC (India) stock traded at ₹114 on the NSE, up 1.18% as at 1.05 pm.
- October 07, 2024 12:08
NBCC share price today: Shares up 1%
NBCC (India) stock traded at ₹113.81 on the NSE, up 1.01% as at 12.07 pm.
- October 07, 2024 11:52
NBCC shares were up 1.82% on the NSE to trade at ₹114.72 as at 11.51 am.
- October 07, 2024 10:09
NBCC (India) in focus
- October 07, 2024 10:08
NBCC share price in news: Shares up 2.33%
Shares of NBCC (India) gained 2.33% on the NSE to trade at ₹115.30 as at 10.05 am.
- October 07, 2024 10:07
NBCC shares traded 3.88% higher on the NSE earlier today.
Published on October 7, 2024
