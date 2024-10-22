NBCC (India) Limited, a state-owned construction company, has secured multiple interior and fit-out work orders valued at approximately ₹127.50 crore at the World Trade Centre in Nauroji Nagar, New Delhi, the company announced today.

The shares of NBCC (India) Limited were trading at ₹97.17 down by ₹5.41 or 5.41 per cent on the NSE today at 3.07 p.m.

Oil India Limited (OIL) awarded the largest contract worth ₹51 crore for interior fit-out works across three floors in Tower K. The Bureau of Immigration placed the second-largest order at ₹20.40 crore for interior civil works on the 7th and 8th floors of Tower J.

Other significant contracts include a ₹26 crore project from India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) and a ₹16.90 crore order from GS1 India. EDCIL India Limited and Munitions India Limited have also commissioned projects worth ₹9.90 crore and ₹3.30 crore respectively.

All projects are located within the World Trade Centre complex in Nauroji Nagar, New Delhi, strengthening NBCC’s portfolio in corporate interior solutions. The company disclosed this information in a regulatory filing to the National Stock Exchange and BSE today.