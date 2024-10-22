NBCC (India) Limited, a state-owned construction company, has secured multiple interior and fit-out work orders valued at approximately ₹127.50 crore at the World Trade Centre in Nauroji Nagar, New Delhi, the company announced today.
The shares of NBCC (India) Limited were trading at ₹97.17 down by ₹5.41 or 5.41 per cent on the NSE today at 3.07 p.m.
Oil India Limited (OIL) awarded the largest contract worth ₹51 crore for interior fit-out works across three floors in Tower K. The Bureau of Immigration placed the second-largest order at ₹20.40 crore for interior civil works on the 7th and 8th floors of Tower J.
Other significant contracts include a ₹26 crore project from India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) and a ₹16.90 crore order from GS1 India. EDCIL India Limited and Munitions India Limited have also commissioned projects worth ₹9.90 crore and ₹3.30 crore respectively.
All projects are located within the World Trade Centre complex in Nauroji Nagar, New Delhi, strengthening NBCC’s portfolio in corporate interior solutions. The company disclosed this information in a regulatory filing to the National Stock Exchange and BSE today.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.