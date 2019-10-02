NCC gets ₹868 crore order booster

NCC has received one new order worth ₹868 crore (exclusive of GST) in September. This order, which pertains to building division, comes from a State Government agency, and does not include any internal orders, the company said in a statement to the exchanges.

Shareholders will closely monitor execution of the project by NCC, which had reported a profit of ₹81.32 crore for the first quarter ended June 2019 of FY-2019 on revenues of ₹2,187.68 crore.