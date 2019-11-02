NCC shares may shine on new orders

Stocks

NCC has received three new orders totaling ₹973.22 crore in October. Of this, an order worth ₹641.57 crore pertains to the Water & Environment Division and two totalling ₹331.65 crore to the Electrical Division. These orders are received from State Government agencies and do not include any internal orders. The company, however, did not reveal further details, such as the timeframe and nature of work. Shareholders will closely monitor the development.

