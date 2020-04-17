Stocks

NCD: Indian Hotels to raise ₹150 cr

PTI New Delhi | Updated on April 17, 2020 Published on April 17, 2020

Tata group firm Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Friday said a committee of the company has approved raising of ₹150 crore by issuing securities on private placement basis to Axis Bank. “The committee for long-term borrowings, has today by way of a circular resolution, considered and approved raising of funds by way of issuance of rated, unsecured, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value of ₹10 lakh only aggregating to ₹150 crore only by way of private placement, to Axis Bank Ltd,” IHCL said in a BSE filing. The company, however, did not disclose the reasons for raising the funds.

Published on April 17, 2020
corporate bonds
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Post Covid-19, will we revert to our bad old ways or learn?