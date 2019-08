The ₹100-crore NCD issue with an option to retain oversubscription of up to ₹400 crore from SREI Equipment Finance will open for subscription on Monday and close on September 18. SREI Equipment Finance is a subsidiary of SREI Infrastructure Finance. The highest coupon is 10.75 per cent per annum for all categories of investors for a tenure of five years. SREI Equipment intends to use up to 75 per cent of the net proceeds for lending or repayment of loans.