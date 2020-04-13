NCDEX gets nod for ₹500-crore IPO

Tracking deals
Agricultural commodity bourse National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX) has received capital market regulator SEBI’s approval to launch a ₹500-crore initial public offering (IPO).
The offering comprises a fresh issue aggregating to ₹100 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 1.44 crore shares, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP). After BSE and MCX, this would be the third listing by an exchange.
Build India Capital Advisors LLP, Canara Bank, Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO), and Investcorp Private Equity Fund I are among the selling shareholders.
