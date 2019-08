The respective board of diretors of DQ Entertainment (International) and NEL Holdings (formerly Nitesh Estates) will meet on Friday to consider financial results for the quarter ended June 2019 and a proposal to voluntarily delist their shares from the NSE. However, both these stocks will continue to remain listed on the BSE. Shares of NEL Holdings and DQ Entertainment will remain in focus, as the move may impact liquidity/arbitrage opportunities at the bourses.