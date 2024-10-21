RattanIndia Enterprises’ subsidiary Neobrands Limited launched Akkord, a new musical instruments brand, on Monday with products priced as low as ₹1,799.

The brand’s initial lineup includes guitars, ukuleles, and keyboards targeting both beginners and professional musicians.

The shares of RattanIndia Enterprises were trading at ₹70.30 down by ₹0.77 or 1.08 per cent on the NSE today at 10.20 am.

The product range features a 38-inch cut-away guitar with 18 frets, a 61-key digital keyboard with 55 timbres and 255 rhythms, and mahogany ukuleles with rosewood fretboards.

The instruments are priced at ₹1,999 for guitars, ₹1,799 for ukuleles, and ₹3,799 for keyboards and will be sold exclusively through Amazon.in.

Anjali Rattan, Chairperson of RattanIndia Enterprises, said the company plans to expand into additional product categories in the future, focusing on providing quality musical gear at affordable prices.

Neobrands Limited, which operates as a direct-to-consumer fashion and music brand house, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the publicly listed RattanIndia Enterprises Limited.

The parent company’s portfolio includes businesses in electric mobility (Revolt Motors), e-commerce (Cocoblu Retail), fintech (WeFin), and drones (Neosky).