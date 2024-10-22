Nestlé India announced today the introduction of new CERELAC variants without refined sugar as the infant food brand celebrates 50 years in the Indian market. The company will expand its CERELAC range to 21 variants, 14 of which will be refined sugar-free. Seven of these new variants will be available by November 2024.

The shares of Nestlé India were trading weak at ₹2,343.45, down ₹11.20 or 0.48 per cent on the NSE today at 3.16 p.m.

The company revealed that over the past five years, it has reduced added sugar in CERELAC products by up to 30%. The first batch of CERELAC was manufactured at Nestlé’s Moga factory in Punjab on September 15, 1975.

The infant cereal brand undergoes over 40 quality tests per batch and contains 15 nutrients, including vitamins and minerals. It is manufactured at facilities in Moga, Punjab, and Samalkha, Haryana, using locally sourced grains and milk.

In line with its sustainability efforts, Nestlé India has implemented Zer’Eau technology at both manufacturing facilities to recycle water extracted from milk, reducing groundwater consumption. The company continues to work with local farmers, providing training for sustainable ingredient sourcing and reducing its carbon footprint.