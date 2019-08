The board of Essel Finance AMC has appointed Saravana Kumar as the new CIO of its Essel Mutual Fund business. Before joining Essel MF, Kumar was associated with LIC Mutual Fund as its Chief Investment Officer (Debt, Equity and PMS). Essel Mutual Fund’s assets under management stood at ₹1,052 crore as at April-end 2019.

Essel Finance, in a statement, said Kumar has over three decades of investment management experience across asset management, banking, insurance and portfolio management services.