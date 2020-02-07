Stocks

New India Assurance, NTPC results in focus

Over 120 companies including 3i Infotech, 63 moons, ACC, Britannia, Concor, Corporation Bank, Elgi Equipments, Emami, Future Supply, Godfrey Phillips, KEC International, IRB InvIT, India Cements, Inox Leisure, Jindal Drilling, Mahanagar Gas, Max India, MFL, NHPC, NTPC, Nesco, New India Assurance, P&G Health, Repco Home, Subex, Sterling & Wilson, Symphony, Tata Steel, UPL, Voltas, Venky's Walchandnagar, Whirlpool and Zota will declare their Q3 results on Friday.

