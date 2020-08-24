New margin: CDSL cuts cost for pledging

CDSL has decided to reduce the charges for margin pledge/margin unpledge involving the end investor.

In the interest of market development and investors, CDSL has decided to levy a charge of ₹5 for margin pledge/unpledge involving the end investor, while levying a charge of only ₹1 for each margin repledge or unpledge of margin repledge, a downward revision of up to 91 per cent, said Nehal Vora, MD & CEO of CDSL in a statement.The depository currently charges ₹12 for each pledge set-up and ₹12 for each unpledge.

SEBI had prescribed a new system of margin pledge system, wherein the shares lying in the investor’s account would be pledged to the trading member and in turn to the clearing members and Clearing Corporation.