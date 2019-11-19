Stocks

New order bodes well for Allied Digital

| Updated on November 19, 2019 Published on November 19, 2019

 

Allied Digital Services has bagged Smart City project for Aurangabad in consortium with KEC (RPG Group company). The project is expected to be executed in 12 months and operations and maintenance will run for 60 months. The capital expenditure will be realised in 12 months and the operational expenditure over 60 months, the company said. Though it did not disclose the deal size, shareholders will closely monitor further disclosures and execution.

