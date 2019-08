J Kumar Infraprojects has received a letter of acceptance from NHAI for construction of Dwarka Expressway from Road Under Bridge near Sector 21, Dwarka to Delhi-Haryana border on EPC mode. The project cost amounts to ₹1,540 crore. Shareholders will closely monitor the execution of the project. For the June quarter, the company has reported a profit of ₹40.92 crore on revenues of ₹673 crore; total order book as on June 30 stood at ₹9,606 crore, it added.