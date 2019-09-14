What to watch: New orders may lift ITD Cementation

ITD Cementation India on Friday said it has won orders worth ₹1,100 crore. The company has received a Letter of Award from Central Public Works Dept, Government of India, for redevelopment of general pool residential colony at Kasturba Nagar, New Delhi, including two-level basement, podium parking and facilities. Shareholders will closely monitor the execution of the project by ITD Cementation, which had reported a profit of ₹16.68 crore for the Q1 of FY20.