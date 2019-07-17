Company news: Newgen Software

Newgen Software on Wednesday said that it has been granted patent by Indian Patent Office (Chennai) for ‘Automated Quality and Usability Assessment of Scanned Documents’. The patent recognises Newgen’s rich experience, efforts and inventions.

The invention, feature of Newgen OmniScan solution, enables organisations to automatically assess the quality of images at the point of scanning and help them make necessary corrections. This will help organisations in reducing errors, ensuring faster processing and delivering effective output.

The patent is valid till October 6, 2029. Newgen has filed 44 patents till date, of which 12 have been granted, it said. Shares of Newgen Software gained 0.94 per cent at ₹296.25 on the BSE.