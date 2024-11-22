National Fertilizers Limited (NFL), a government-owned enterprise, announced today it will begin manufacturing nano urea at its Nangal plant. The facility will produce 1.5 lakh bottles of 500 ml nano urea daily using advanced nanotechnology.
The state-owned company, which is the largest urea producer among Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) in India, is currently conducting extensive field research to study the effectiveness and market acceptability of various nano urea variants.
Nano urea offers improved efficiency in nutrient uptake and provides slower nitrogen release compared to conventional urea. The product is considered more environmentally sustainable as it reduces nitrogen loss to the atmosphere in the form of greenhouse gases.
The expansion into nano urea production aligns with NFL’s broader strategy to diversify its agricultural business portfolio. The company maintains a strong market presence in fertilizers, seeds, and crop protection products, and has been expanding its offering to include alternative fertilizers suited for Indian soil conditions.
