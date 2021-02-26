Stocks

NFO: Invesco MF launches India ESG equity fund

Mumbai | Updated on February 26, 2021 Published on February 26, 2021

Invesco Mutual Fund has launched the 'India ESG Equity Fund' new fund offer, which aims to generate capital appreciation by investing 80-100 per cent of the net assets in the equity of companies based on Environmental, Social and Governance criteria.

The new fund will close on March 12. It will adopt a bottom-up approach to select stocks. While the fund will invest most of its assets in large-cap companies, it will also have up to 35 per cent exposure to mid-and small-cap companies. The fund is benchmarked to the Nifty 100 Enhanced ESG Index.

Saurabh Nanavati, Chief Executive Officer, Invesco Mutual Fund, said it is important to analyse a company through the ESG lens while governments and society penalise irresponsible companies.

On the other hand, he said companies with strong ESG proposition are creating value through increased top-line growth, lower production costs, better financing terms, government support and subsidies besides enhanced returns on capital invested.

