NHPC Board meet on September 17

NHPC on Wednesday said its board will meet on September 17 to consider a proposal to raise up to ₹2,500 crore through bonds, loans or ECBs. The fund will be raised through issuance of corporate bonds in one or more series/tranches on private placement basis and/or raising of term loans/inter-corporate loan/external commercial borrowings (ECB) in suitable tranches, it added. The stock of NHPC gained 0.62 per cent at ₹24.30 on the BSE.

Published on September 11, 2019
