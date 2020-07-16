Nifty 50 July Futures (10,632)

The Sensex and the Nifty 50 started the session on flat note and continued to trend upwards despite weak Asian markets. The Nikkei 225 had fallen 0.76 per cent to 22,770 and Hang Seng index has plunged 1.6 per cent to 25,078 levels in today's session. Following an initial rally, the domestic key benchmark indices have begun to move sideways with a downward bias on the back of profit-booking at higher levels. The Sensex and the Nifty 50 have surged 0.4 per cent and 0.3 per cent respectively.

The market breadth of the Nifty 50 index is biased towards declines. The India VIX has slumped almost 2 per cent to 25.7 levels. Both the Nifty mid and small-cap indices have declined 0.3 per cent and 0.9 per cent respectively.

The Nifty IT index is the top gainer that has surged 2 per cent. Nifty Auto and Pharma have rallied 0.5 per cent and 0.7 per cent correspondingly. Selling interest is seen in the Nifty FMCG and Nifty PVT Bank indices that have fallen 0.7 per cent and 0.6 per cent.

After a positive open at 10,652, the Nifty 50 July month contract recorded an intra-day high at 10,684 and began to decline. The contract slipped below the key support at 10,600 and marked an intra-day low at 10,580. But it managed to bounce back from the intra-day low. Traders should tread with caution as long as the contract is range-bound between 10,600 and 10,670.

Consider initiating fresh short positions on a fall below 10,600 with a fixed stop-loss. The contract can re-test 10,580. A further decline below this level can pull the contract down to 10,550 and then to 10,530 levels. On the other hand, key resistances above 10,670 are at 10,700 and 10,735.

Strategy

Tread with caution as long as the contract is range-bound between 10,600 and 10,670

Supports: 10,600 and 10,580

Resistances: 10,670 and 10,700