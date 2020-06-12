‘Nifty 50 may not cross 12,000 levels this year’

Lend ‘Mi’ your ears
With the stock markets recoiling from lows seen in March 2020, investors are wondering where markets are headed in the face of the economic crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Will the Nifty 50 test the lows of 7,500 seen in March 2020, or will it return to its highs seen earlier this year? These were some of the questions addressed in the BusinessLine Knowledge Series webinar on Stock Market - Is the bull coming back any time soon?
The webinar, sponsored by the Bombay Stock Exchange, was moderated by Lokeshwarri SK, Head of Research, BusinessLine.
“I don’t think March 2020 bottom will be tested again,” said S Naren, ED and CIO of ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund. “At the same time, I don’t think 12,000 levels of the Nifty 50 will be crossed this year. I will be very surprised if it happens.” he added.
The recovery in the stock markets is also because of the opening up of the economy, said Saurabh Mukherjea, founder and CIO Marcellus Investment Managers. He added that unless there is a second wave of infections, the Nifty 50 has found its bottom.,
Deven Choksey, founder and Managing Director at KR Choksey Investment Manager, feels that this liquidity-driven market rally might continue for a while. “And this exuberance in the markets, despite any change in the underlying economy is something we will have to live with,” he added.
Globally, central banks have flushed their financial systems with liquidity to combat the economic meltdown caused by the pandemic. This has supported stock markets and helped them recover quickly.
“Around $7 trillion of liquidity was pumped into the system in 7 weeks in six countries,” said Mukherjea. “This has pushed up equity markets globally. But India has not seen that much liquidity being pushed into the system. That’s why we are still down around 15 per cent from January 2020 levels.”
However, both Naren and Choksey believe that there are pockets of value available in the markets.
“We see a lot of value in a lot of stocks and no value in a few stocks,” Naren said. “These few stocks continue to go up.”
Choksey added that despite the liquidity-driven rally, there are companies that can become large companies available at negligible valuations. “I do not think buying has to be a one-time exercise, he adds. “One should buy on a regular basis. But retail investors should buy a stock only after understanding the business. They should take the help of a skilled advisor before getting into equity markets.”
