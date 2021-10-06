Nifty call: Sell on rallies with 17,865 as stop-loss

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity markets across Asia seem to be facing downward pressure since morning. Yet the Indian equity benchmark indices opened with a gap-up. However, both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex gave up the gains and are trading flat for the day now. Nifty is at 17,825 and Sensex at 59,775. Among the major Asian indices, the Nikkei 225 is down by a little over 1 per cent and the Hang Seng has lost about 0.85 per cent.
The market breadth of the Nifty 50 is currently showing bearish bias as the advance-decline ratio stands at 19-31. Nevertheless, all mid- and small-cap indices are marginally up so far. Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty financial services index is the top gainer, up by nearly 0.8 per cent, followed by Nifty Bank, up by 0.6 per cent. On the other hand, Nifty Metal, down by 1.6 per cent, is the top loser, followed by Nifty Pharma, which is down by 0.9 per cent.
Futures: The October futures of the Nifty 50 opened at 17,838, compared to yesterday’s close of 17,829. While it rallied and marked an intraday high of 17,865, it could build rally beyond it and correct to the current level of 17,770. Breach of the support at 17,800 means the contract could trade with negative bias for the rest of the day and the intraday trend will remain bearish until the contract trades below 17,865.
So, traders can short the contract at current levels and short more on rallies with stop-loss at 17,865. On the downside, it is likely to go below the nearest support at 17,745 and touch 17,700. A breakdown from this level means futures could be dragged to 17,630. Subsequent support is at 17,600.
Strategy: Sell on rallies with 17,865 as stop-loss
Supports: 17,745 and 17,700
Resistances: 17,800 and 17,865
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
Contrary to popular perception, author AS Bhasin reveals how much the Chinese tried to resolve their border ...
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
Tracing the linkage between the ideas of The Father of the Nation, India's MK Gandhi and The Father of ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...