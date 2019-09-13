Nifty 50 September Futures (11,005): Stay on the sidelines and wait for a breakout

The 2019 Frankfurt Auto Show’s heaviest-hitting debuts
The electric future is on full, ambitious display — at least, from a few brands
Benchmark indices opened the session flat and rallied initially, but it was immediately sold off. The Nifty 50 index is currently trading near an important level of 11,000. While the Asian markets seem to be positive with the Nikkei and Hang Seng gaining 1.1 per cent and 0.6 per cent respectively, the positive sentiment has not been transmitted to the Indian markets which looks sluggish.
Market breadth of Nifty does not indicate any bias as Advance-Decline ratio is almost equally split at 26-24 and the volatility index – India VIX is almost flat at 14.91 levels, up by a meager 0.1 per cent. Nifty Realty index is leading among the sectoral indices with 1.1 per cent gain while Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Pharma index face selling pressure as both have lost over 1 per cent in today’s session.
The September expiry futures contract doesn’t seem to be trending where it is oscillating between key levels, failing to break the same. It began today’s session at 10,990, below the crucial level of 11,000. In the opening minutes it rallied and made an intraday high of 11,034 but did not sustain and the contract declined to the day’s low at 10,962 level. Crucial support is seen at 10,960 and the next important resistance beyond 11,000 is at 11,040. Hence, unless the contract breaches either 11,040 or 10,960 traders are advised to stay away from initiating fresh positions.
Strategy: Stay on the sidelines and wait for a breakout
Supports: 10,980 and 10,960
Resistances: 11,040 and 11,100
The electric future is on full, ambitious display — at least, from a few brands
The Pulsar 125 Neon has a shade of desperation about it. But it does seem like a logical extension for the ...
Allies of two decades must focus on strengthening the bond and healing past wounds
Some big auto brands have chosen to skip the event
Break up the retirement timeline and take well-calculated risks by investing in a mix of debt and equity
Investors not looking for regular income can consider the 36-month cumulative option
As the target gets closer, you will be anxious to protect your existing portfolio value
The stock of Castrol India gained 3.6 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, breaking above ...
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports