Nifty 50 September Futures (11,075): Buy above 11,100 with stop loss at 11,040

A green role for dirty coal
In the last couple of years, a quiet revolution called ‘flexibilisation of coal’ has been gaining ground, ...
The Nifty 50 index opened on a flat note on Wednesday, but has been inching up since the beginning of the session. The index has gained 0.4 per cent today and is comfortably trading above the important level of 11,000 indicating a positive bias. The Sensex too gained 0.4 per cent today. Except for the Chinese indices, Asian markets are trading in the green which may lend a positive bias to Indian benchmarks.
Market breadth indicates bullishness as Advance-Decline ratio stands at 37-13; volatility has declined too with India VIX at 15.54 levels, down by 1.95 per cent. All the sectoral indices are in the green, except for the Nifty IT index which is trading 1.2 per cent lower against its previous close. Top gainers are Nifty Realty index with 3.1 per cent gain, Nifty Auto index and Nifty PSU bank index with over 2.5 per cent gain each in today’s session.
The September futures contract of the Nifty began the day on a flat note at 11,026. The contract has managed to trade above this level, indicating buying interest. However, it faces an immediate resistance at 11,100 levels. Hence, traders can buy once the contract breaks above 11,100 with stop loss at 11,040 and target of 11,160.
Strategy: Buy above 11,100 with stop loss at 11,040.
Supports: 11,040 and 11,000
Resistances: 11,100 and 11,160
In the last couple of years, a quiet revolution called ‘flexibilisation of coal’ has been gaining ground, ...
How Ingersoll Rand handholds companies through their energy efficiency journey
Eco365 offers retrofit plumbing fixtures for 80 per cent water saving
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
A healthy pipeline of projects and sound debt levels are key positives
Sustainability of performance in the coming quarters is critical to the sector
Better prices and lower inventory carrying cost make fundamentally strong stocks a good choice
Investors with a short-term view can buy the stock of Apollo Micro Systems at current levels. The stock ...
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports