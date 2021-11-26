Nifty Call: Bounce-back possible, wait for fresh rallies next week

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
It’s a sea of red in the equity markets around the world. The renewed fear of a new Covid-19 variant is weighing on the market sentiment. The Indian benchmark indices are trading sharply lower. Both the Sensex (57,588) and Nifty 50 (17,175) are down over 2 per cent each. Both Sensex and Nifty have crucial supports at 57,000 and 17,000 respectively. It will be important to see if they are getting a bounce from there or not.
All the major Asian indices are also trading in the red today. Nikkei 225 (28,661) and Hang Seng (24,151) are over 2 per cent each. Kospi (2,939) is down 1.30 per cent and Shanghai Composite (3,560) is down 0.65 per cent.
The US markets were closed yesterday on account of Thanksgiving Day.
Futures: The Nifty December Futures (17,206) contract is also down nearly 2 per cent. There is support near 17,100. A low of 17,120 has been made already and the contract is attempting for a bounce. The contract has to break below 17,100 in order to see a further fall. That may not happen today itself. As such, we can expect some recover before the contract breaks 17,100 eventually and extends the fall.
Fresh short positions are not recommended at current levels. Traders will have to wait for further rise from here to short the market again. Or a break below 17,100 is needed enter short positions. Being the final trading day of the week, it is better to stay out of the market rather than getting caught on the wrong side of the market considering the current volatility.
Strategy: Bounce-back possible. Stay out of the market and wait for rallies to take fresh shorts next week.
Supports: 17,100 and 16,750
Resistances: 17,500 and 17,700
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
Tarkari seeks to hero classic and lesser known desi flavours drawn from India’s wide culinary repertoire of ...
Shiv Kunal Verma’s depiction of the lesser talked about Indo-Pakistan war is a book that will delight not just ...
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...