Nifty Call: Use dips to buy with fixed stop-loss at 15,420

Nifty 50 June Futures (15,450)

Tracking the positive Asian markets, the Sensex and Nifty 50 began the session with a gap-up open and continues to remain range-bound with a positive bias. The Nikkei 225 has gained 2 per cent to 29,149 and Hang Seng index hovering flat at around 29,136 in today's session. The Sensex and the Nifty 50 have climbed 0.6 and 0.65 per cent, respectively. The market breadth of the Nifty is biased towards advances. There is decrease in volatility as the India VIX has slumped 12.5 per cent to 17.4 levels. The Nifty mid and small-cap indices are mixed. The Nifty Pharma and Auto are only sectoral indices that are in red, down by 1 and 0.25 per cent ,correspondingly. Buying interest is seen in the Nifty Metal and Media that have jumped more than 1 per cent each.

The Nifty June month contract started the session on a positive note, opening at 15,435 against the previous close at 15,387 level. The contract marked an intraday low at 15,420 and recorded an intraday high at 15,492 levels. The contract witnesses selling interest at higher levels. However, the near-term stance stays positive as long as the contract trades above 15,400 levels. Traders can buy on dips with a stop-loss at 15,420 levels. Continuation of the up-move can test resistance at 15,470 and a rally above this level can take it higher to 15,500 levels. Next resistances are at 15,525 and 15,550 levels. Supports below 15,400 are placed at 15,370 and 15,350 levels.

Strategy: Make use of intraday dips to buy with a fixed stop-loss at 15,420 levels

Supports: 15,420 and 15,400

Resistances: 15,470 and 15,500