Nifty Call: Buy on dips with a fixed stop-loss

Oppo Enco W31: Wireless little wonders with good sound and features
Nifty 50 December Futures (13,380) The Sensex and Nifty 50 began the session on a flat note and continued to trend upwards despite weak Asian markets. The Nikkei 225 has slipped 0.76 per cent to 26,547 and Hang Seng index has declined 1.3 per cent to 26,474 in today's sessions. But the domestic benchmark indices have continued to trend upwards, gaining about 0.6 per cent. The market breadth of the Nifty 50 is biased towards advances. The India VIX- the volatility index is hovering flat at 17.9. Nifty mid and small-cap indices have outpaced the bellwether indices and have surged 1 per cent and 1.3 per cent respectively on the back of buying interest. All the sectoral indices are trading in the positive territory, barring Nifty realty which is slightly hovering in the negative territory. The top gainers are Nifty PSU Bank and media that have climbed 2.6 and 2 per cent respectively.
The Nifty 50 December month contract commenced the session in negative territory, opening with a gap-down at 13,268. After marking an intraday low at 13,265 the contract started to trend upwards, surpassing the key resistance at 13,000. The near-term stays positive as long as the contract trades above this base.
Traders can make use of intraday dips to buy the contract with a fixed stop-loss. The contract can test resistance at 13,400. A strong break above this level is needed to strengthen the up-move and take it higher to 13,430 and 13,450 levels. Key supports are at 13,350 and 13,300. Supports below 13,300 are at 13,270 and 13,250 levels.
Strategy: Buy on dips with a fixed stop-loss
Supports: 13,350 and 13,300
Resistances: 13,400 and 13,430
