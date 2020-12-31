Nifty Call: Contract is range-bound; tread with caution

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Nifty 50 December Futures (13,987) Following a gap-down open, the Sensex and Nifty 50 recovered immediately and entered the positive territory. But lack of bullish momentum has kept the benchmark indices wavering between positive and negative territory, and are broadly range-bound. Most of the Asian markets are closed.
The market breadth of the Nifty 50 is biased towards declines. The India VIX is also flat, hovering at 21.1 levels. The Nifty mid and smallcap indices have advanced 0.5 per cent and 0.6 per cent respectively. Nifty realty and media have gained 1.3 per cent and 1 per cent respectively. Selling interest is seen in the Nifty IT and FMCG have fallen 0.6 and 0.3 per cent correspondingly.
The Nifty 50 December futures contract started the expiry session with a gap-down open at 13,968 and recorded an intraday high at 14,001 levels. It has recorded an intra-day low at 13,930 levels. The contract is now range-bound between 13,950 and 14,000. Traders should tread with caution as long as the contract is range-bound. A strong rally above 14,000 can take the contract higher to 14,030 and then to 14,050 levels. But a decisively fall below the immediate support level of 13,950 can pull the contract down to 13,930 and then to 13,900 levels. Next key supports are at 13,875 and 13,850 levels.
Strategy: The contract is range-bound. Tread with caution
Supports: 13,950 and 13,930
Resistances: 14,000 and 14,030
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
They offer life cover and assured returns
₹1432 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1420140514451460 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of EID Parry India at current levels. The stock has been ...
Investors can do certain basic checks regularly to protect themselves from broker-related frauds
The former five-time world champion on mentoring the young, women in chess and watching The Queen’s Gambit
The year 2020 has shown we can endure a lot, for longer than we thought possible, and that we will find a way ...
The year was like no other: It gave us immeasurable grief but also taught us to hold hands
The biography of Devika Rani — rebel, superstar and abused wife — is the remarkable story of a woman who lived ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...