Nifty Call: Go long with stop-loss at 13,450

Oppo Enco W31: Wireless little wonders with good sound and features
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Nifty 50 December Futures (13,511) Taking positive cues from the Asian markets, domestic benchmark indices -Sensex and Nifty 50- began the session with a gap-up open and continues to hover in the positive territory. The Nikkei 225 has jumped 1.3 per cent to 26,817 and Hang Seng index has gained 0.75 per cent to 26,501 levels in today's session. The Sensex and Nifty 50 have climbed about 0.65 per cent so far. The market breadth of the Nifty 50 is biased towards advances. There is an increase in volatility as the India VIX has gained 3.9 per cent to 19.3 levels. Both Nifty mid and small-cap indices have climbed 0.68 per cent and 0.58 per cent respectively. The top sectoral gainers are Nifty media and Nifty realty indices that have advanced 3.5 per cent and 1 per cent respectively. The Nifty metal and PSU Bank are the two sectors hovering in the negative zone, down by 0.13 per cent and 0.8 per cent respectively.
The Nifty 50 December contract began the session on a positive note, opening at 13,457 and surpassed a key barrier at 13,500 to record an intraday high at 13,532. The near-term outlook stays positive as long as the contract trades above the key base level of 13,450. Traders can make use of intraday dips to buy the contract with a fixed stop-loss at 13,450. The contract can test resistances at 13,530 and 13,550 levels. Key supports below 13,450 are at 13,428 and 13,400 levels.
Strategy: Make use of dips to go long with a stop-loss at 13,450 levels
Supports: 13,450 and 13,428
Resistances: 13,530 and 13,550
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Japanese automaker Nissan’s new compact SUV Magnite with an aggressive price tag of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) ...
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
Companies with a consistently high return on equity are strong earnings compounders and merit attention
Dissatisfaction with performance of existing MF holdings may be a driver
₹1376 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1360134013901405 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
This new quant fund will filter stocks from the S&P BSE 200 using a four-step approach
A Left party with a revolutionary past hopes to provide the much-needed ingredients of credibility and vision ...
The BJP’s success in the recent GHMC polls has been scripted by its top brass, but helped in no small measure ...
Recovering from a stroke, a businessman rekindles his childhood passion for coins and stamps and builds up a ...
Memory is a trolley bag that we have to drag behind us for the rest of our lives
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...