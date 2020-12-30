Nifty Call: Go short if contract declines below 13,900

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Nifty 50 December Futures (13,935) The Sensex and Nifty 50 started the session on a flat note amid mixed Asian markets. The Nikkei 225 fell 0.45 per cent to 27,444 while the Hang Seng index has gained 1.4 per cent to 26,948 in today's session. Both the domestic equity indices are vacillating between the positive and negative territory with a negative bias. The Sensex and Nifty 50 have slipped 0.10 per cent each so far. The market breath of the Nifty 50 is marginally biased towards advances.
The India VIX has gained 2 per cent to 21.2 levels indicating increase in volatility. The Nifty mid and smallcap indices are mixed today. The Nifty midcap has fallen 0.2 per cent whereas the smallcap index has climbed 0.28 per cent. Among the sectoral indices, the top gainers are the Nifty Auto (0.6 per cent) and the Nifty metal (0.3 per cent). Selling interest is seen in the Nifty PSU Bank and PVT Bank that have fallen 0.9 per cent and 0.6 per cent respectively.
The Nifty 50 December month contract started the session with a gap-up open at 13,979 and recorded an intraday high at 13,985 levels. But witnessing selling interest at higher level, the contract pared the intraday gains and now trading flat at 13,935 levels. The contract is largely range-bound between 13,900 and 13,950 levels. Traders can go short with a fixed stop-loss only if the contract declines below 13,900 levels. Supports below 13,900 are at 13,870 and 13,850 levels. Next supports below 13,850 are at 13,825 and 13,800 levels. Resistances above 13,950 are at 13,980 and 14,000 levels.
Strategy: Go short only if the contract falls below 13,900 levels with a fixed stop-loss
Supports: 13,900 and 13,870
Resistances: 13,950 and 13,980
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Investors can do certain basic checks regularly to protect themselves from broker-related frauds
Investors in 30% bracket can consider tax-free bonds as they offer relatively better returns
Wise by the experience of the pandemic, experts in equity, debt, gold and real estate crystal-gaze how the New ...
Investors with a short term perspective can buy the stock of Alembic at current levels. The stock had ...
The former five-time world champion on mentoring the young, women in chess and watching The Queen’s Gambit
The year was like no other: It gave us immeasurable grief but also taught us to hold hands
The biography of Devika Rani — rebel, superstar and abused wife — is the remarkable story of a woman who lived ...
Author Lea Singer uses unpublished letters to draw out a secret relationship between Vladimir Horowitz, one of ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...