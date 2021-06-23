Nifty Call: Go short if the contract falls below 15,700

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
Nifty 50 June (15,723)
After gap up open, the Sensex and the Nifty 50 began to decline and are hovering in the negative territory. Both the benchmark indices are down by 0.18 per cent. The Asian markets are mixed today, the Nikkei 225 is hovering flat at 28,874 whereas the Hang Seng index has jumped 1.86 per cent to 28,837 levels in today's session.
The market breadth of the Nifty 50 is biased towards advances despite the index marginally featuring in the negative territory. The India VIX has gained 3.2 per cent to 15.2 levels. The Nifty mid-cap index is up by 0.5 per cent and small-cap index is trading flat in today's session. Among the sectoral indices, the selling pressure is seen in the Nifty IT and FMCG that are down by 0.7 per cent and 0.3 per cent correspondingly. Top gainers are Nifty Auto and PSU Bank indices that have advanced 0.8 per cent each.
The Nifty June month contract began the session with a gap-up open at 15,792 and registered an intraday high at 15,864 levels. However, the contract has slipped below the key level of 15,800 on the back of selling pressure. Immediate support is at 15,700 levels. A strong fall below this level can pull the contract down to 15,670 and then to 15,650 levels. Next supports are placed at 15,625 and 15,600 levels. On the upside, the contract has vital resistances at 15,760 and 15,800 levels. A strong rally above 15,800 is needed to bring back bullish momentum and take the contract higher to 15,830 and then to 15,850 levels.
Strategy: Go short only if the contract falls below 15,700 levels with a fixed stop-loss
Supports: 15,700 and 15,670
Resistances: 15,760 and 15,800
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
US-based artist Srinath Vadapalli on the pandemic and rethinking binaries
‘Luca’ melds clever cinematic technology with a sharp script and spirited voices: The outcome is a film that ...
The people of Bangladesh fought a war to save democracy — to defend the vote they had cast
The week begins with a journey: My sister collects me from Elsewhere in her beautiful silver grey chariot and ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...