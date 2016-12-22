Nifty call: Go short on a break below 7,990 with a stop-loss at 8,010

The Nifty 50 futures contract is continuing to trade under pressure.

It opened with a gap-down at 8,054 after closing at 8,080 on Wednesday. It tumbled to an intraday low of 7,993.

The contract has slightly bounced back from this low and is trading just above the psychological 8,000 mark. If it manages to sustain above 8,000 and gains momentum, a corrective rally to 8,035 or 8,065 is possible in the coming sessions. Such a rally may ease the downside pressure.

On the other hand, 7,990 is a key support for the contract. A break below it can drag the index futures lower to 7,965 and 7,940.

Short-term traders can go short on a break below 7,990. Stop-loss can be placed at 8,010 for the target of 7,950.

Strategy: Go short on a break below 7,990 with a stop-loss at 8,010

Supports: 7,990, 7,965

Resistances: 8,035, 8,065