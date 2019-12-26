Nifty call: Nifty 50 December Futures (12,203)

A Look-back at Tech 2019
Artificial Intelligence everywhere Anyone would be forgiven for being heartily sick of hearing the term ...
The Nifty spot and the Sensex spot index are trading marginally lower. Both the indices are down by nearly 0.2 per cent each and are exhibiting bearish bias. The market breadth of the Nifty 50 index is showing bearish bias as the advance-decline ratio is at 21-29.
Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty metal index is the top gainer, up by 1 per cent whereas the Nifty PSU bank index is the top loser, down by 0.75 per cent so far in today’s session. But the volatility is lower today as indicated by India VIX-the volatility index, which is down by 2 per cent to 11.4 levels.
The December futures of the Nifty 50 index is currently trading around an important level of 12,200. Though the contract is trading with a negative bias, 12,200 can act as a support, potentially arresting further declines. Thus, traders are recommended to initiate fresh short positions if the contract slips below 12,200 and place stop loss at 12,235.
Strategy: Sell below 12,200 with stop loss at 12,235
Supports: 12,175 and 12,155
Resistances: 12,230 and 12,250
Artificial Intelligence everywhere Anyone would be forgiven for being heartily sick of hearing the term ...
A travel list for anyone who loves petals and blooms
A look at the most anticipated luxury cars of 2020
From cameras to smartphones, these gadgets are worth the wait in the next year
If you’re a conservative investor or retiree looking for a regular income, consider buying these bonds from ...
Bequeath your assets judiciously and share investment documents with your loved ones
The spot gold made a failed attempt last Friday to break out of the range between $1,450 and $1,480 an ...
None of the schemes worked wonders, nor did the plentiful rain help
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
The Arctic Circle is feeling the effects of climate change. That’s why Santa Claus is off to the Southern ...
A genre that’s continually evolving, jazz has the power to defy labels and borders
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...