Nifty Call: Use dips to buy contract with stop-loss at 15,265

Nifty 50 May Futures (15,292)

The Nifty 50 and the Sensex started the session in a positive note. After an initial minor dip, the benchmark indices began to trend upwards on the back of buying interest. Among Asian markets, the Nikkei 225 has climbed 0.3 per cent to 28,642 and Hang Seng index has gained 0.9 per cent to 29,173 levels in today's session. The Sensex and the Nifty 50 have gained 0.68 per cent and 0.57 per cent respectively. The market breadth of the Nifty 50 is biased towards advances. The India VIX has fallen 0.5 per cent to 18.7 levels. Both the Nifty mid cap and small cap indices have climbed 0.3 per cent and 0.7 per cent correspondingly. Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty metal is the only index hovering in the negative territory, down by 1.9 per cent. Buying interest is experienced in the Nifty realty and media that have advanced 1.7 per cent each. Nifty IT has climbed 1.3 per cent.

The May month Nifty 50 index futures began the session with a gap-up open at 15,255. After marking an intraday low at 15,197 the contract started to trend upwards and breached a key resistance at 15,250 levels. The contract is currently hovering at 15,300 levels, testing vital resistance. Make use of intraday dips to buy the contract with a stop-loss at 15,265 levels. Immediate support is at 15,270 and the next one is placed at 15,250 levels. On a strong fall below 15,220, the contract will witness more selling pressure and pull it lower to 15,200 and then to 15,175 levels. Key resistances above 15,320 are placed at 15,350 and 15,375 levels.

Strategy: Make use of intraday dips to buy the contract with a stop-loss at 15,265 levels

Supports: 15,270 and 15,250

Resistances: 15,320 and 15,350