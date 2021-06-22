Nifty Call: Use intraday dips to buy contract with stop-loss at 15,790

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee founders of Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing
Nifty 50 June Futures (15,843)
Taking positive cues from the global markets, the domestic equity indices - the Sensex and the Nifty 50, began the session with a gap-up open. Last session, the Dow gained 1.7 per cent to 33,876, and S&P 500 climbed 1.4 per cent to 4,224 levels. Among the Asian markets, the Nikkei 225 jumped 2.9 per cent to 28,837 levels and Hang Seng index is hovering flat at 28,452 levels in today's session. The Sensex has gained 0.6 per cent and the Nifty 50 has advanced 0.7 per cent so far. The market breadth of the Nifty 50 is biased towards advances. The India VIX has fallen 2.6 per cent to 14.6 levels. Both the Nifty mid and small-cap indices have advanced 0.8 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively. The Nifty FMCG and Pharma are marginally down. Top sectoral gainers are Nifty Auto and Nifty media indices that have advanced 1.7 per cent and 1.3 per cent correspondingly.
The Nifty June month contract began the session with a gap-up open at 15,810 against the previous close at 15,743 levels. After marking an intraday low at 15,800 the contract took support and bounced up. The near-term stance stays positive as long as the contract trades above the key base level of 15,800. Traders can make use of intraday dips to buy the contract while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at 15,790 levels. The contract test resistance at 15,875. A rally above this level can encounter vital resistance at 15,900 levels. Next resistances are placed at 15,930 and 15,950 levels. Key supports below 15,800 are placed at 15,770 and 15,750 levels.
Strategy: Make use of intraday dips to buy the contract with a stop-loss at 15,790 levels
Supports: 15,800 and 15,770
Resistances: 15,875 and 15,900
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
On its silver jubilee founders of Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
The week begins with a journey: My sister collects me from Elsewhere in her beautiful silver grey chariot and ...
A writer longs to travel and be part of a mass of humanity united by a shared love for concert music
Kouchouseph Chittilappilly who sold 50 lakh shares recently to fund his philanthropy on wealth, success and ...
Marjane Satrapi’s cult comic ‘Persepolis’ on a young Iranian girl negotiating teenage in the midst of war has ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...