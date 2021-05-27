Nifty ends at all-time high as F&O witnesses healthy rollovers

Nifty 50 at an all-time high on Thursday, as rollover activity to June futures amid the expiry of the May derivative series. The Nifty 50 futures witnessed a rollover of 68 per cent, which is higher than the previous month. Bank Nifty futures witnessed even an higher rollover of 80 per cent, as PSU banks started attracting investors interest.

According to analysts, the high rollover of positions to the June series were largely on the long side.

The Nifty 50, which touched its record high of 15431.75 points on February 16 in intra-day trade, ended at an all-time closing high of 15337.85 points. According to Chandan Taparia, Derivative & Technical Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, “Higher rollover compared to last 3-month average, rising put-call ratio and falling volatility indicate that bulls are likely to hold command to take the indices on new life time high zones.”

‘Extremely bullish’

Deepak Gupta, VP- Derivative Sales, Emkay Global Financial Services, said, the clients (retail investors) who are predominantly directional investors, have a net long open interest which is the highest in last 3.5 years. This shows that there is extreme bullish sentiment prevailing in the market.

“Also, FII have been net sellers in the cash market in the last 2 months to the tune of more than ₹21,000 crore. This selling has been absorbed by retail buying and the market has continued to move higher. Sometimes such extreme bullishness can serve as a contra indicator and signal that the market is peaking out. But until some other indicators also signal a peaking out scenario, we will assume that the current bullish sentiments will continue to take the markets higher,” he added.

Option data suggests a trading range in between 15000 to 15800 zones, analysts said.

Public sector banks such as Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda and State Bank of India as have witnessed accumulation of of long positions. India VIX fell down by 14.55 per cent in series from 23.30 to 19.91 zones and lower volatility with higher market base indicates that bull are likely to keep their tight grip on the market, said Chandan Taparia.