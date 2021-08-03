Nifty hits 16,000, Sensex soars on corporate earnings, global cues

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Stock market sentiments got a big boost on Tuesday as India’s key benchmark Nifty closed at a new lifetime high breaching the 16,000-level as key indicators such as GST collections, corporate earnings, auto sales volumes and e-way bills indicated a strong rebound in July.
The drop in active Covid-19 cases, pickup in vaccinations and easing of restrictions helped abate the potential headwinds related to a possible Covid third wave, and volatility around the US Federal Reserve’s taper talk.
According to market experts, the bourses are nowhere near the peak as India, along with Taiwan and Korea, was turning out to be the top pick of large foreign research houses. “Few foreign research houses that were neutral on India have now turned overweight. In isolation, market valuations may look stretched but on a forward earnings basis, they are nowhere near the peak,” said Gaurav Dua, Senior VP and Head, Capital Market Strategy & Investments, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.
Amid the Covid gloom and the scare of falling Chinese stock markets, the Nifty rose 1.55 per cent, or 245 points, to close at 16,131 on Tuesday. The Sensex surged 1.65 per cent, or 872 points, to end at 53,823.
Fears around lofty valuations, other global cues related to Covid, China’s crackdown on tech and education companies, and worries over the effect on businesses due to the lockdown situation had kept Nifty and Sensex stuck in a range for six-eight weeks.
On Tuesday when the Nifty broke the range and hit a new high, many were surprised. Market insiders said there was a huge buying of Puts, which are derivative instruments to take bearish bets. In contrast, mid/small-caps and across-the-sector stocks witnessed buying interest and appreciated.
“The scenario is such that when people should look at 17,000 levels for the Nifty in less than two years, many are just buying Puts at every high level. On Tuesday, between ₹5,000 crore and ₹10,000 crore worth of Puts were added. This is actually pushing markets higher... On a forward earnings terms, markets will still improve and so the rally will continue,” said Rohit Srivastava, chief strategist, IndiaCharts.
India’s retail participation in stock markets at 10 per cent is still way lower than the peak of 20 per cent in 1992, during what is called the Harshad Mehta bull market. Srivastava says there is still a lot of headroom for the markets to move up.
Global cues are also positive. In the US, the 10-year Treasury yields were stable on Tuesday, easing concerns about a slowing economy. The Dow was at a striking distance of a new lifetime high on Tuesday. Global crude oil and metal prices too are at multi-year highs indicating there is no let-up in demand.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
Senior citizens have put up a good show at the Olympic Games
A riveting podcast charts the making of the men who unleashed carnage on the planet
The leader in the post-Covid-19 world faces the same dilemma Arjuna did — the knowledge-action gap
American translator Daisy Rockwell on introducing Usha Priyamvada’s ‘Fifty-Five Pillars, Red Walls’ — a novel ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...