Nifty may tumble 175 points at open as bears give hard look

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Domestic stock markets are likely to begin the fresh F&O series on negative note on Friday. As foreign portfolio investors seemed to be unrelenting in their selling, domestic markets are likely to continue in a downward spiral, said analysts. Besides, cues from Asian markets are also in deep negative, as the US Federal Reserve has indicated that it was ready to raise interest rates sooner than expected.
According to analysts, the biggest fear is rising Covid situation across the Europe and some Asian countries. The Czech government has declared the new state of emergency from November 26 for 30 days, until December 26.
Traders also rolled over more short positions to the December derivative series. According to them, Nifty rollovers stood at over 80 per cent, which is in line with the three-month average.
SGX Nifty at 17,414 indicates that Nifty may see a gap down opening of 175 points, as Nifty December futures closed at 17,589.
Asian markets are in a sea of red, with Japan's Nikkei tumbling over 2.4 per cent or 717 points; markets across Asia-Pacific such as Australia, Korea, Taiwan, China and Hong Kong are down between 0.5 and 1.5 per cent.
According to Vinod Nair, Head Of Research at Geojit Financial Services, concerns over rising inflation were visible in the minutes of the recent FOMC meeting signalling higher chances of an aggressive policy tightening.
As per exchange data, FPIs have so far sold shares worth ₹25,338.63 crore while DIIs bought ₹18,304 crore. On Friday, FPIs sold shares worth ₹2,300 crore.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
Tarkari seeks to hero classic and lesser known desi flavours drawn from India’s wide culinary repertoire of ...
Shiv Kunal Verma’s depiction of the lesser talked about Indo-Pakistan war is a book that will delight not just ...
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...