Nifty PSU Bank stocks fall up to 0.58 per cent

The Nifty PSU Bank index, which tracks the public sector banks, slipped 0.58 per cent to 2,498.40, with 10 of the 12 stocks on the index trading in the red.

Barring Central Bank of India (up 0.15 per cent) and Jammu & Kashmir (0.05 per cent), all other PSBs are trading in the red.

SBI (down 0.85 per cent), Punjab National Bank (down 0.71 per cent), Canara Bank (down 0.27 per cent) and Oriental Bank of Commerce (down 0.09 per cent) were trading lower.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was down 20.55 points at 12,201.10 while the BSE Sensex fell 43.03 points at 41,515.54.