Nifty: SBI Life & Divi’s in; ZEEL, Bharti Infra out

Bharti Infratel and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd will be out of the Nifty 50 Index and will be replaced by Divi’s Laboratories and SBI Life Insurance. The NSE on Thursday announced key changes to the Nifty 50 and other indices. These changes will come into effect from September 25.

Following the announcement, shares of SBI Life Insurance and Divi’s Laboratories rose 1.35 per cent and 2.22 per cent to ₹864.40 and ₹3,260, respectively, on the NSE. While the shares of Zee Entertainment fell 3.71 per cent to close at ₹192.05, Bharti Infratel pared early losses to close marginally higher by 0.38 per cent at ₹200.

The NSE has also made changes to several indices including Nifty Next 50, Nifty 500, Nifty 200, Nifty 100, Nifty Midcap 150 and Nifty Midcap 100.