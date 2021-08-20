Nifty to correct to 15,000 in short-term: BofA Securities

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
BofA Securities India expects Nifty to correct to 15,000 in near term, after a strong rally in the last one-and-half years.
“Our analysis of past market rallies suggests the current rally (+118 per cent over 73 weeks) could have limited further runway. We see risk of estimate cuts and with valuations at a peak, we expect markets to correct 9 per cent near term with our Nifty target at 15K,” said Amish Shah, Research Analyst, BofA Securites India, in a release.
“Taper talks in the US, potentially higher US bond yields and USD, consensus EPS cuts, recent muted IPO gains negatively impacting retail investor sentiment could act as negative triggers,” he added.
Also see: Sensex slumps over 400 pts in early trade; Nifty slips below 16,500
BofA Securities remains overweight Industrials on expectation of multi-year capex upcycle and financials on likely peaking credit costs and a pick-up in credit growth. “Given that the rally in metals is likely near an end and Fed tapering could put pressure on commodities, we cut Materials to underweight from overweight earlier. With cautious a view on markets, we raise skew towards defensives in ataples (from neutral), utilities and IT (overweight earlier) and maintain underweight on discretionary,” the report further said..
Following the July FOMC minutes released this week, BofA Securities global analysts now see risk of the Fed tapering beginning November 2021 vs a prior expectation of Jan 2022.
“The Street has continued to increase earnings estimates (Nifty FY22 EPS up 2 per cent since Mar 2021 and up 7 per cent YTD) despite emerging risks: we particularly expect estimate reductions within the materials (falling commodity prices) and consumer discretionary (weak demand, inability to pass on cost pressures) sectors. Valuations for Nifty is expensive at 19x 2-yr fwd EPS or 8 per cent premium to +2SD levels. Emerging risks and likely estimate cuts could lead to a correction,” the report added.
Increased retail participation (64 per cent of daily volumes since Mar 2020/post Covid vs 45 per cent prior) has been one of the key contributors to the rally. However, muted gains within IPO listings recently poses a risk to levered retail positions.
“We screen for stocks with increased retail shareholdings during the course of the current rally, despite having weak fundamentals: negative FCF yields, high leverage, poor RoEs,” it said.
Nifty’s valuation premium vs mid caps & small caps has narrowed to just 9 per cent (LTA) and 3 per cent (vs 29 per cent LTA), respectively, given sharp outperformance of mid & small caps.
“We expect this trend to reverse and with a cautious market view, prefer large caps near term. Also, any scale down of retail positions could put pressure on mid/small caps. Further, we prefer stocks where the Street has high confidence in EPS est. (low EPS dispersion).”
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
A nostalgic look at the vintage Vageeswari camera invented in Alappuzha — back in focus as it is spotlighted ...
Pandit Ravi Shankar and George Harrison pulled off a coup of sorts when they managed to get Bob Dylan, Eric ...
A poet responds to the emerging crisis in Afghanistan the only way she knows — with words
A curation of pictures of the great Indian monsoon that sets off a series of events across the country
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...