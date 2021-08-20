Nifty to see a 250-point gap down; Expect open below 16,400

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Domestic markets are expected open deep in red, as the US Fed talks of tapering bond buying programme, rising Covid cases and geopolitical tension due to Afghanistan. The SGX NIfty indicates at least a 250-point fall for NIfty. Global markets, both equity and commodity have slumped, as the Fed minutes signal the end of easy money by year end.
US Fed July meet minutes, according to reports, reveal that some participants have indicated that the Committee should start preparing to limt its asset purchases paces as soon as possible. Some expressed concerns that maintaining highly accommodative financial conditions might contribute to a further buildup in risk to the financial system.
According to reports, Fed official's have said repeatedly that tapering will happen first while interest rate hikes are unlikely until the process has been completed.
The SGX Nifty is ruling at 16,328, as against Nifty futures close of 16.572.80, indicating a gap-down opening of 250 points or 1.5 per cent. In early morning deal, Asian markets too are down sharply, tracking the weakness in the US stocks overnight.
According to Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, market has been witnessing a rotation from mid to large caps – a phenomena we believe could continue as well in the near term given the sharp outperformance of the broader market in the last 18 months. "Given the selling pressure in the broader market, the traders should be cautious and adopt stock specific approach while investors can take advantage of the volatility and accumulate quality stocks on dips," he added.
According to analysts, foreign portfolio investors have been sellers in the Indian markets in the last few weeks. With US Fed signal, one can expect more selling from them. Unless they return in big way, market will not rise sharply. However, according to them, domestic funds and higher retail participation will limit the downside.
With settlement in F&O monthly contracts ahead, volatility to rise, they cautioned.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
A nostalgic look at the vintage Vageeswari camera invented in Alappuzha — back in focus as it is spotlighted ...
A poet responds to the emerging crisis in Afghanistan the only way she knows — with words
A curation of pictures of the great Indian monsoon that sets off a series of events across the country
A companionable book filled with personal advice shared with honesty
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...