Nifty to see a 250-point gap down; Expect open below 16,400

Domestic markets are expected open deep in red, as the US Fed talks of tapering bond buying programme, rising Covid cases and geopolitical tension due to Afghanistan. The SGX NIfty indicates at least a 250-point fall for NIfty. Global markets, both equity and commodity have slumped, as the Fed minutes signal the end of easy money by year end.

US Fed July meet minutes, according to reports, reveal that some participants have indicated that the Committee should start preparing to limt its asset purchases paces as soon as possible. Some expressed concerns that maintaining highly accommodative financial conditions might contribute to a further buildup in risk to the financial system.

According to reports, Fed official's have said repeatedly that tapering will happen first while interest rate hikes are unlikely until the process has been completed.

The SGX Nifty is ruling at 16,328, as against Nifty futures close of 16.572.80, indicating a gap-down opening of 250 points or 1.5 per cent. In early morning deal, Asian markets too are down sharply, tracking the weakness in the US stocks overnight.

According to Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, market has been witnessing a rotation from mid to large caps – a phenomena we believe could continue as well in the near term given the sharp outperformance of the broader market in the last 18 months. "Given the selling pressure in the broader market, the traders should be cautious and adopt stock specific approach while investors can take advantage of the volatility and accumulate quality stocks on dips," he added.

According to analysts, foreign portfolio investors have been sellers in the Indian markets in the last few weeks. With US Fed signal, one can expect more selling from them. Unless they return in big way, market will not rise sharply. However, according to them, domestic funds and higher retail participation will limit the downside.

With settlement in F&O monthly contracts ahead, volatility to rise, they cautioned.