Broker's call: NIIT Technologies (Sell)

Emkay Global

NIIT Technologies (Sell)

CMP: ₹1,420.5

Target: ₹1,040

NIIT Technologies’ March 2020 quarter was broadly in line at the operational level, which we view as reasonable given the challenges in the Travel vertical. Growth was supported by strong performance in the Insurance business and recently acquired Whishworks business.

Management expects single-digit decline in June 2020 quarter before recovery in the September 2020 quarter, citing visibility in its order book, notwithstanding the challenges on the travel/airlines segment. It expects to limit the y-o-y damage in EBITDA margins to <80 bps in FY21, supported by tight cost-control measures.

We cut FY21/22E EPS by 8/2.3 per cent to ₹68/86.5 on lower margin assumptions (as we incorporate recently unveiled RSU plan) and lower share count (assuming buyback to be completed by Q1FY21-end). Our revenue estimates broadly remain unchanged and we introduce FY23E EPS at about ₹100.

Consistent performance under the new leadership through FY18-20 has driven NIIT Technologies’ relative valuation premium to peers.

We find valuations expensive at about 17.5x/13.8x FY21/22E EPS in the backdrop of industry-wide challenges that should favour players with bigger scale. Maintain ‘Sell’ with a revised target price of ₹1,040.