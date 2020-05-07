Broker's call: NIIT Technologies (Sell)

Riversong Motive+: Affordable, functional and durable
The smartwatch has a cool design and glitch-free performance, all under a pocket-friendly price tag
Emkay Global
NIIT Technologies (Sell)
CMP: ₹1,420.5
Target: ₹1,040
NIIT Technologies’ March 2020 quarter was broadly in line at the operational level, which we view as reasonable given the challenges in the Travel vertical. Growth was supported by strong performance in the Insurance business and recently acquired Whishworks business.
Management expects single-digit decline in June 2020 quarter before recovery in the September 2020 quarter, citing visibility in its order book, notwithstanding the challenges on the travel/airlines segment. It expects to limit the y-o-y damage in EBITDA margins to <80 bps in FY21, supported by tight cost-control measures.
We cut FY21/22E EPS by 8/2.3 per cent to ₹68/86.5 on lower margin assumptions (as we incorporate recently unveiled RSU plan) and lower share count (assuming buyback to be completed by Q1FY21-end). Our revenue estimates broadly remain unchanged and we introduce FY23E EPS at about ₹100.
Consistent performance under the new leadership through FY18-20 has driven NIIT Technologies’ relative valuation premium to peers.
We find valuations expensive at about 17.5x/13.8x FY21/22E EPS in the backdrop of industry-wide challenges that should favour players with bigger scale. Maintain ‘Sell’ with a revised target price of ₹1,040.
The smartwatch has a cool design and glitch-free performance, all under a pocket-friendly price tag
Job oppportunitiesJob site Indeed has partnered with Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to showcase ...
How a drastic cut in room to manpower ratio, new job roles and more will change people dynamics in hotels
In a work-from- home future, you cannot just transplant the old formula of meetings, engagement activities but ...
The May futures contract of nickel on the MCX broke below the support of ₹930 last week and the price ...
With big gains, investors in SGB schemes have much to cheer, but exit options for now are limited. We take you ...
Go for an insurance cover without sub-limits or co-pay. If you are in your 40s and are buying a floater policy ...
Near-term risks to earnings persist, owing to slower loan growth and lower fee income
The arresting and haunting tale of trauma in the aftermath of the Sri Lankan civil war has been told ...
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...