Nikkei ticks up to 1-year high as global cyclicals find favour

TCL's three-fold phone: Bend and bend again
Phone makers are getting serious about the foldable form factor
The Nikkei share average ticked up on Monday to a one-year high, with investors shifting funds to global cyclicals from domestic demand-oriented shares on hopes of a U.S.-China trade deal.
The Nikkei share average rose 0.30% to 22,867.27, hitting its highest levels in a year. The broader Topix gained 0.09% to 1,648.43.
Advancers outnumbered decliners by a ratio of 54 to 46.
Sentiment was boosted by comments from U.S. and Chinese officials that they are “close to finalizing” some parts of a trade agreement after high-level telephone discussions on Friday.
Traders reacted quickly by buying shares perceived to be sensitive to global economic cycles, including semi-conductor chip-related shares and shipping firms.
Electronic parts makers topped the list of biggest gainers in the Nikkei in morning trade.
Sumco rose 5.3%, Minebea Mitsumi 4.5% and Advantest 3.8%.
Industrial robot manufacturer Fanuc gained 2.1% while Honda Motor edged up 0.8%.
Shippers also advanced with Mitsui OSK Lines gaining 1.5% and Nippon Yusen up 1.3%.
“U.S. President Donald Trump will want to have a deal as he wants to avoid an economic slowdown ahead of the election. China's leadership would not want a (economic) slowdown either,” said Tatsushi Maeno, senior strategist at Okasan Asset Management.
Investors pulled some funds out of domestic demand oriented shares, which they had bought to reduce exposure to trade war risks.
The Tokyo Stock Exchange's foods company subindex shed 1.0% while its construction industry subindex lost 0.7%.
Defensive shares were also out of favour, with land transport shares, such as railway operators, and drugmakers both losing ground.
East Japan Railway, which has been also hit in recent weeks by damage to lines caused by torrential rain, fell 1.7% while constructor Taisei Corp lost 3.2%.
Elsewhere, Suruga Bank rose 8.5% after Nojima Corp said on Friday it will buy all the remaining stake of the troubled bank held by its founder family.
Nojima, operator of electronic goods chain, gained 1.7%.
The index of Jasdaq market of start-up and small shares rose 0.68% to hit its highest level since mid-December.
Phone makers are getting serious about the foldable form factor
WHO in MoU for biosimilarsFull access to medicines is hampered by a variety of factors. Two important barriers ...
The United States Food and Drug Administration recently alerted consumers of a voluntary recall by Johnson ...
Given the ethical and scientific questions raised, it should not be introduced now
Here’s a look at the financial metrics of UCBs, to find out how much they can comply with the SFB norms
Both the bellwether indices stayed range-bound this week. Stay cautious
The vehicle registration certificate and the insurance policy must be in the same person’s name
In the absence of a will, succession laws decide whom your estate will go to and it might not be aligned to ...
Gitanjali Rao’s debut feature Bombay Rose, premiered and awarded at MAMI, is a delicately woven love letter to ...
From mountain peaks to trails, lakes and shy bears, Tatra has them all
Sohan S Koonar’s debut novel ‘Paper Lions’ is an expansive journey through the history of post-Independence ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism